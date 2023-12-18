Coordinated community response saves manatees stranded in Colombia

“Manatees are found where the water is deep. Wherever they are found, water is plentiful. If this precious animal becomes extinct, we will run out of water,” says Eduardo Portilla, a fisher from the municipality of Barrancabermeja, Santander. He is part of the RVM network, an initiative bringing together people with different backgrounds in the Magdalena Medio region of Colombia to achieve a common goal: saving this enormous and fascinating aquatic mammal from extinction. Some strategic partnerships for dealing with emergencies had already been established in Santander back in 2010, but the network was formally created in September 2023 and expanded to several municipalities in Antioquia, César and Bolívar. Regional environmental agencies, nongovernmental organizations and local communities are all involved in the network. Part of their mission involves rescuing manatees, which frequently get stuck in streams, rivers and swamps. As well as this, the group has set up a 24-hour emergency response contact number (+57 322-983-8738) where anyone can report a manatee in distress. Between January 2010 and July 2023, several environmental organizations were in involved in responding to 40 emergencies where Antillean manatees (Trichechus manatus manatus) had become stranded or stuck. The Antillean manatee is classified as endangered by the IUCN’s Red List. The Antillean manatee (Trichechus manatus manatus) is endangered. Image courtesy of Katerin Arévalo/Cabildo Verde. Stranded manatee emergencies have occurred principally in the department of Santander (52.5%), especially in Ciénaga de Paredes, located between the municipalities of Puerto Wilches and Sabana de Torres, as well as in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay