Ecuador court ruling leaves a legal gray area in environmental consultation

On Nov. 17, Ecuador’s highest court ruled in favor of Indigenous and local communities by rejecting a controversial decree that promised to shape how environmental consultations are carried out. Decree 754 was signed in May by then-president Guillermo Lasso, less than two weeks after he dissolved the country’s parliament, the National Assembly. The regulation was a means to facilitate the consultation process necessary to grant environmental licenses for large-scale infrastructure projects, but it quickly became controversial and caused conflicts in communities where the government tried to apply the environmental consultation for large-scale mining projects, only to be met with resistance from local farmers. Indigenous and environmental organizations filed a motion with the Constitutional Court, arguing the regulation and the way it was approved, through a presidential decree, violated the Constitution. Last month, the court struck down the decree, saying consultation processes can only be regulated through legislation passed by the National Assembly, not through executive decree. Ecuador has frequently faced turmoil over its consultation processes, especially for extraction projects near Indigenous and local communities. Image by Amazon Watch. “This is a victory for the organizations that filed the motion,” said Mario Melo, an environmental lawyer representing the national Indigenous movement CONAIE against the decree. “It establishes that the court agrees with what is fundamental, that is to say that Decree 754 is unconstitutional … and therefore it is violating the constitutional order of the country.” However, in a rare and strange move, according to Melo, the court also deferred its…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay