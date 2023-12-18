Michelle Mone hits back at Rishi Sunak over PPE scandal

From BBC
Baroness Michelle Mone has hit back at Rishi Sunak, saying she was “honest” with the government over contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE).
The peer has admitted lying to the media about her links to a company that supplied millions of pounds worth of personal protective equipment to the government during the Covid pandemic.
But she insisted the government knew about her involvement.
The prime minister said he was taking the issue “incredibly seriously”.
In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Baroness Mone conceded she stands to benefit from the profits made by PPE Medpro, which is led by her husband.
Asked about her admission she did not tell the truth about her links to the company, Mr Sunak said: “The government takes these things incredibly seriously, which is why we’re pursuing legal action against the company concerned in these matters.”
“But it is also subject to an ongoing criminal investigation. And because of that, there’s not much further that I can add,” he told reporters on a visit to Scotland.
Responding to Mr Sunak’s comments on X, Baroness Mone said: “What is @RishiSunak talking about?
“I was honest with the Cabinet Office, the government and the NHS in my dealings with them.
“They all knew about my involvement from the very beginning.”
