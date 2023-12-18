Noisy nuisance or natural wonder? Why there's no easy answer to seagulls

From BBC

Published55 minutes ago

By Oliver SlowBBC News, Hastings

Aggressive behaviour by seagulls is commonplace in towns and cities around the UK – especially those close to the sea. It has led to calls by some for the birds to be culled, but experts are warning they actually need greater protection.

It’s a scene familiar in seaside towns across much of the UK.

A middle-aged man is trying to enjoy his lunchtime fish and chips on the Hastings seafront when a colony of half a dozen herring gulls – better known as seagulls – sidle up to him, trying to steal a bite.

“Go away,” he shouts, shooing them away.

“They’re a nuisance aren’t they?” he says as he flaps his arms at them, the leader of the pack bouncing cockily out of his reach.

A few miles west along the shore, Sarah and Terry are enjoying an afternoon stroll, watching a pair of gulls frolicking on the stone beach.

“They can be pretty intimidating – especially when you’re trying to eat – but they’re also amazing to watch,” Sarah tells the BBC.

“Although they’re scary, they’re also quite majestic, so I’m pretty conflicted,” she says.

Terry, a self-confessed nature lover, describes them as a “wonderful species”, one “we’re lucky to have”.

As the BBC found in Hastings, seagulls are not universally popular in the UK. A 2022 YouGov survey found that more than half of those asked had a negative view of them.

Their behaviour – as

