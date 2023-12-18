Noisy nuisance or natural wonder? Why there's no easy answer to seagulls

From BBC
Published55 minutes ago
Aggressive behaviour by seagulls is commonplace in towns and cities around the UK – especially those close to the sea. It has led to calls by some for the birds to be culled, but experts are warning they actually need greater protection.
It’s a scene familiar in seaside towns across much of the UK.
A middle-aged man is trying to enjoy his lunchtime fish and chips on the Hastings seafront when a colony of half a dozen herring gulls – better known as seagulls – sidle up to him, trying to steal a bite.
“Go away,” he shouts, shooing them away.
“They’re a nuisance aren’t they?” he says as he flaps his arms at them, the leader of the pack bouncing cockily out of his reach.
A few miles west along the shore, Sarah and Terry are enjoying an afternoon stroll, watching a pair of gulls frolicking on the stone beach.
“They can be pretty intimidating – especially when you’re trying to eat – but they’re also amazing to watch,” Sarah tells the BBC.
“Although they’re scary, they’re also quite majestic, so I’m pretty conflicted,” she says.
Terry, a self-confessed nature lover, describes them as a “wonderful species”, one “we’re lucky to have”.
As the BBC found in Hastings, seagulls are not universally popular in the UK. A 2022 YouGov survey found that more than half of those asked had a negative view of them.
Their behaviour – as