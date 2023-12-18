‘The police are watching’: In Mekong countries, eco defenders face rising risks

While attending a recent United Nations forum, Toto, a Lao environmental activist, had an opportunity to meet with a U.N. special rapporteur in person. In the end, he decided not to do so. “It would be great to meet him, but it would be dangerous for me,” says Toto, who like all Mekong-based activists interviewed for this story asked for a pseudonym to avoid government reprisals. “I was afraid meeting him would make it even harder to do what I am doing now,” Toto says. Souk, another Lao environmental activist, found herself in the same boat as Toto: They were both scared when they were asked to introduce themselves while participating in various activities at the U.N. forum. “Being seen as attending human rights events would put us at risk,” Souk says. On paper, U.N. protocols protect participants in U.N. human rights forums from reprisals, but this doesn’t necessarily provide activists with solace. Their concerns stem from harsh realities. In May, a well-known young Lao activist, Anousa Luangsuphom, was shot in the face and chest, sending shockwaves to the public at home and abroad. “We all know that our government is involved in it,” Toto says. Security concerns Across the Lower Mekong countries, the voices of civil society actors have been progressively more curtailed and controlled. Activists, journalists, environmental lawyers and others who raise attention for environmental issues tell Mongabay they feel threatened by increasingly authoritarian governments. In Laos, Toto and Souk have been struggling to strike a balance between…This article was originally published on Mongabay

