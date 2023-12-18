Video: For farmer imprisoned over wildfires, fear and poverty linger

LIMBUNG, Indonesia — Sarijan struggled to understand why they had come to arrest him. His mother tongue was Javanese, and he could parse only bits and pieces of Indonesian as the police officers interrogated him toward the end of Indonesia’s 2019 dry season. “The first accusation was that I did not take initiative to put out the fire,” Sarijan told Mongabay at his house in Limbung, a village south of Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province. The now-62-year-old farmer said he had earlier set fire to a pile of decaying roots from rambutan trees, which produce a reddish, spiky fruit related to the lychee. Sarijan said cobras had made a nest under the roots, and that he decided to burn the clump to extinguish the threat in preparation for planting rice and chili. At the station, Sarijan told police he’d made every effort to control the fire he started. He pleaded with them that he had excavated a ditch, which acts as a firebreak, around the burned area to isolate the blaze. Sarijan had learned this was a mandatory safeguard from his father, a farmer who moved from Yogyakarta on the island of Java to Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo, in the 1950s. “They interrogated me there, and put me behind bars,” Sarijan said. “I could only cry back then.” Smallholder farmers cultivating 2 hectares (5 acres) of land or less often use fire to clear away biomass after harvest, and to help bring nitrogen back into the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

