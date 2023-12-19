Bringing back the buffalo with director Ken Burns | Mongabay Sessions

In this episode of Mongabay Sessions, Mongabay staff journalist Liz Kimbrough talks with renowned filmmaker Ken Burns, delving into his latest documentary, The American Buffalo. The American Buffalo narrates the compelling story of the American bison (Bison bison), tracing its profound connection with Native Americans over centuries. The documentary sheds light on the darkest period of the animal’s near-extinction at the hands of European settlers, and, subsequently, the inspiring journey of conservation efforts that resurrected the species from the brink. As of today, the U.S. is home to around 350,000 buffalo, descendants of fewer than 100 animals. Watch the video for an in-depth discussion between Ken Burns and Liz Kimbrough. Read the conversation transcript here. Explore further insights into buffalo conservation efforts by Indigenous communities here. Banner image of a buffalo courtesy of Ken Burns/PBS.This article was originally published on Mongabay

