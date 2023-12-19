Governor Josh Shapiro is appealing a court decision that stopped Pennsylvania from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. We’ll find out why and what it means for climate action. As more solar projects are planned in rural areas, farmers are signing their sheep up for something called solar grazing. Plus, environmental activists from the Gulf Coast met up with anti-fracking activists in Appalachia to strategize and build solidarity. We have news about COP28 climate talks, calls for more radon testing, hydrogen, fracking and more.