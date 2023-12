From BBC

A volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland after weeks of intense earthquake activity.

Footage from above showed lava bursting from the volcano just an hour after an earthquake swarm, or seismic events, were detected.

The eruption started north of the fishing town of Grindavik – south-west of the capital Reykjavik – at 22:17 GMT on Monday, the Icelandic Met Office said.

