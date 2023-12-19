Iceland's Reykjanes eruption won't cause disruption of 2010 volcano

From BBC
Published56 minutes ago
The Reykjanes eruption is unlikely to lead to the same disruption caused by the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010.
The earlier explosion led to ash particles being pushed up into the atmosphere and spread across Western Europe.
The incident grounded planes for several weeks because of concerns that the particles would damage jet engines, making air travel unsafe.
This won’t happen now. The 2010 eruption occurred under a glacier, which is not the case this time.
Prof Matthew Watson, Professor of Volcanoes and Climate at the University of Bristol, said “it is unlikely, but not impossible” that there may be some impact on air travel.
”This type of eruption doesn’t generally produce much ash, which is what tends to ground planes,” he said.
The Eyjafjallajökull eruption led to large amounts of water interacting with molten rock causing an explosive reaction – like water being put into a chip pan, but immensely more powerful.
The explosions of 2010 led to the molten rock being turned into ash and glassy particles, which scientists feared would damage jet engines. The issue was compounded by the fact that the ash cloud flew straight into the part of an air current known as the jet stream that spread it across western Europe.
The dangers posed by the eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula are local, according to volcanologist Dr Sam Mitchell of Bristol University.
“It is completely valid for people to think back to 2010 and the impact caused across Europe, especially to