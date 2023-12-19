Incentivizing conservation shows success against wildlife hunting in Cameroon

A three-year project supporting alternative livelihoods has shown success in changing the behavior of hunters living on the northern edge of Cameroon’s Dja Faunal Reserve. Participants signed on to reciprocal environmental agreements (REAs), which provided them access to technical expertise to increase productivity of their cacao farms, develop new farms, or carry out fishing, in return for reducing hunting. Those who signed the agreements gained more income from cacao farming and changed their hunting behavior, said Jacques Keumo Kuenbou, a doctoral student at Ghent University in Belgium and first author on the paper. The findings were recently published in the journal Animal Conservation. The study — part of the Great Apes Project (Projet Grandes Singes) by Belgium’s Antwerp Zoo — ran between 2018 and 2021. It sought to assess REAs as a solution to address commercial bushmeat hunting, which poses a significant conservation threat to wildlife in the area, including threatened species such as chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and western lowland gorillas (Gorilla gorilla gorilla). According to Jacob Willie, research coordinator at Antwerp Zoo and a co-author of the paper, the findings show that such agreements can be effective conservation tools. “REAs allow the individual to be personally involved in conservation and to directly benefit from it, thus seeing its merit,” he told Mongabay in an email. “REAs can therefore more easily convert the individual into a conservation advocate.” Local community assistants were trained to record bushmeat caught by hunters. Over the course of the study period, the hunting behavior of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

