Little achieved for Indigenous groups at U.N. climate summit, delegates say

This year’s U.N. climate conference, COP28, featured much-improved Indigenous representation from last year’s event. Yet despite intensive lobbying by the more than 300 delegates, most Indigenous and civil society leaders were left disappointed at the end of the summit in Dubai. “You see Indigenous leaders and Indigenous youth in every corner of the venue … Yet our rights and knowledge continue to be relegated to the sidelines in negotiations,” Sarah Hanson, a member of the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change (IIPFCC), said at a press conference. “We are not here simply for your photo opportunities. We are rights holders under the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and must be at the decision-making table,” she added, referring to the international human rights standard for Indigenous groups. This year’s conference was especially important as countries conducted the Global Stocktake, a review of the world’s progress in reaching the 2015 Paris Agreement’s commitment to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. While nations agreed to a loss and damage fund to help the countries most impacted by climate change, as well as to transition away from fossil fuels and conserve biodiversity in line with the U.N. biodiversity framework, Indigenous delegates also see holes in the final agreement. Not only did COP28 not act with the urgency scientists say is required, they said, but Indigenous peoples and their rights were left unprotected. The arrival of the União dos Ventos wind farm nearby…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay