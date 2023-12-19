‘Shark dust’ helps researchers ID threatened species in Indonesia fish trade

Indonesia’s shark and ray trade is highly regulated but poorly monitored, opening the door for illegal activity alongside the legal sale and purchase of these fish and their products. Finding an easy and low-cost way to identify which species are being caught and where processing of restricted species occurs would greatly help improve trade monitoring. The findings of a study recently published in the journal Conservation Letters could accomplish just that. In the study, researchers share a new technique of analyzing DNA from tiny fragments of skin and cartilage swept from the floors of fish-processing plants and export warehouses, which they dub “shark dust.” Shark dust provides unprecedented insight into the variety of shark and ray species that have been caught, processed and prepared at a given location. All living things shed DNA, and that genetic material can track where they’ve been. “This is like the dried skin found in your living room,” says lead author Andhika Prasetyo, a marine researcher at Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). The difference is that for humans, our living rooms are part of our “habitat,” whereas a processing plant or export office is decidedly not shark habitat. Dried fins sorted by size and appearances, ready to supply export hub in Surabaya. During this process, the shark dust is left as residue. Image by Andhika Prima Prasetyo. Shark and ray cartilage drying in the sun. Image by Andhika Prima Prasetyo. Prasetyo and his colleagues applied metabarcoding, a method of analyzing mixtures of DNA…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay