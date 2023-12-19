Some hemp with your wine? Study shows better soil, potentially flavors from intercropping

Producing the best wine grapes is an art: vintners need to meticulously manage soil and water conditions, deal with pests, and curate pollinators. Monitoring their vines year-round, growers carefully adjust things like irrigation, fertilizing, and planting beneficial vegetation in between rows. It’s this last effort — the mix of cover crops between vines — that farmers leverage to both bolster crops and buffer them from climate change. Growers are planting trees for shade and microclimate protection or adding certain row crops to boost harvests and encourage pollinators. Intercropping may even add another source of income for growers. A recent case study on a vineyard in New Zealand tested how planting hemp between grape rows might improve soil conditions while providing a secondary cash crop. After three years of testing, the researchers found there were positive benefits for both soil health and carbon storage, as well as a surprising development: the wine tasted better. A recent case study on a vineyard in New Zealand tested how planting hemp between grape rows might improve soil conditions while providing a secondary cash crop. Image by Kirsty Harkness. Hemp and wine Many vineyards near Marlborough, on New Zealand’s South Island, are planted on ancient river terraces, but not all terraces have rich, fertile soil. “There’s not a lot of soil; it’s mostly rocks,” said Mark Krasnow, a plant physiologist and owner of Thoughtful Viticulture Ltd., and co-author of the study. So Krasnow teamed up with grape grower Kirsty Harkness (of Hark & Zander Ltd.)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay