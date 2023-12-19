When will the families of slain Amazon land defenders get justice? (commentary)

On the afternoon of November 29, Quinto Inuma Alvarado, Indigenous Kichwa leader and chief of the Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu community, was murdered in front of his family with three gunshots. Nine years ago, on September 1, 2014, four Ashéninka leaders of the community Alto Tamaya-Saweto, Edwin Chota Valera, Jorge Ríos Pérez, Leoncio Quintisima Meléndez, and Francisco Pinedo Ramírez, were brutally murdered on the Amazon border between Peru and Brazil. Inuma, Chota, and their colleagues shared a common struggle against timber trafficking in their territories. These murders are part of an alarming pattern in the Amazon: 32 Indigenous leaders have been assassinated in the last decade, 19 in the last four years alone, according to my organization, Early Alert and Attention System of the Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Rainforest (AIDESEP). Most of the victims had denounced crimes and mafias involved in illegal land grabbing, illegal logging, and drug trafficking. These crimes have gone unpunished, exposing the inefficiency of the justice and protection systems despite existing incipient advances. As a painful example, justice has not been served for the families of the Saweto community in nearly 10 years, raising a crucial question: Will the families of Quinto Inuma and all the other murdered defenders see justice? AIDESEP’s list of land defenders killed, see link above for closer view. Quinto Inuma was registered in the Intersectoral Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (MINJUS) and had a formal resolution…This article was originally published on Mongabay

