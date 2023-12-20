Marine conservation technology hub rises from old L.A. wharf (analysis)

Ports are considered lifelines of our economy, accounting for 75% of world trade (over 90% by tonnage), but generally not thought of as incubators to solve the climate crisis or protect ocean health. That may have changed several years ago when the Port of Los Angeles gave a 50-year lease to an aging wharf called City Dock No. 1 to AltaSea. AltaSea is a non-profit project founded in 2014 that in less than 10 years has become a leading ‘blue economy’ ocean research hub focused on renewable energy, sustainable aquaculture and other blue technologies. I recently got to tour AltaSea’s San Pedro campus on its City Dock wharf built in 1913 when the Panama Canal was the cutting edge in marine technology. It’s sandwiched between 30 and-80-foot-deep saltwater channels near Angel’s Gate, one of two ship entries to the Western Hemisphere’s largest port complex. AltaSea’s 35-acre campus includes three 60,000-square-foot warehouses built in 1914 and now undergoing renovation. Tenants include R&D start-ups located in converted shipping container offices, university projects, state agencies and artists. It’s powered by a four acre solar roof array that can be tapped into during a port emergency. In addition, AltaSea offers labs and classrooms for visiting students from area schools. One of their favorites is a ‘pirate ship interior’ once used as the set for a Miley Cyrus music video. Kelp aquaculture is the focus of just one of many projects being incubated at AltaSea. Image courtesy of The Nature Conservancy. It also has community…This article was originally published on Mongabay

