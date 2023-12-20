Race to destroy the Amazon forest: Brazil’s National Congress set to force construction of Highway BR-319 (commentary)

This is a critical moment for the most damaging infrastructure project in the Amazon. On Monday, December 18th, a proposed law (PL 4994/2023) was put on the plenary agenda of the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of Brazil’s National Congress) under a special “urgency” regime that guarantees minimal debate and a quick vote. The proposed law declares Highway BR-319 (Manaus-Porto Velho) as “critical infrastructure, indispensable to national security” and requires that the project be licensed, and construction funds be allocated immediately. Article 6 of the PL reads: “BR-319 is classified as a priority infrastructure project in any national development or economic acceleration plans”. Article 7 of the PL reads: “The use of monetary donations received by the Union to carry out non-refundable actions to promote the conservation and sustainable use of the Legal Amazon, appropriated in a specific account under the custody of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), is authorized for public works aimed at recovering, paving and increasing the capacity of the highway.” In other words, in addition to the enormous impacts of actors and processes from the AMACRO (Amazonas, Acre, Rondônia) deforestation hotspot migrating to much of what remains of the Amazon rainforest (see here, here, here, and here), the PL even implies using the Amazon Fund to build the road, which would completely destroy credibility of this mechanism to raise funds for conservation in the region. The Minister of Transport had already announced the intention to use money from the Amazon Fund…This article was originally published on Mongabay

