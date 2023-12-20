Violent evictions are latest ordeal for Kenya’s Ogiek seeking land rights

SASIMWANI, Kenya — On a cold November afternoon, Esther Norparua and two of her daughters sat on the ground outside her homestead facing the forest. Dark clouds gathered, but the compound’s two houses would offer little shelter from the coming rain: several days earlier, police had descended on Ogiek villages in this part of Kenya’s Mau Forest complex, demolishing or burning dozens of homes in a sustained operation to evict their inhabitants. Norparua only had time to remove a few things before officers tore off her home’s zinc roof and punched huge holes into the mud walls. Maasai Mau forms part of the larger Mau Forest complex, 273,300 hectares (675,300 acres) of protected forests that form a vital water tower, the source of rivers that flow into the celebrated Mara-Serengeti ecosystem and which thousands of communities downstream depend on for agriculture and domestic use. Satellite data from monitoring platform Global Forest Watch indicate the Mau Forest complex as a whole lost 19% of its tree cover between 2001 and 2022. There are three Ogiek villages on the edge of Maasai Mau, at Sasimwani, in Narok county, 190 kilometers (118 miles) from the capital, Nairobi. They’re set in the hills, surrounded by a thick canopy of trees. Every homestead has a portion of land nearby where they cultivate crops like potatoes, maize and vegetables. Cattle and sheep graze in long-established glades. The broken beams and burnt-out houses amid this landscape are signs of a bitter struggle between an Indigenous people fighting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay