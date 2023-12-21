Causeway threatens mangroves that Philippine fishers planted as typhoon shield

TACLOBAN, Philippines — “I can’t walk but I can fish,” says 68-year old Rodolfo Deliva, a lifelong fisherman. For nearly two decades he’s relied on his crutches to get around because of a bad case of gout. Thankfully for him, making fishing nets and going out on a boat for his daily catch don’t require much standing. Deliva lives in the village of Paraiso (“Paradise”) along the coast of Cancabato Bay in the central Philippines. Due to its marine biodiversity and sprawling mangrove forests, the bay was in 2003 declared a protected area by the Tacoloban city government, in whose jurisdiction it lies. However, ongoing construction of a 2.56-kilometer (1.59-mile) road embankment and reclamation project, the Tacloban City Causeway, threatens to rip the forest apart and dump concrete into the bay’s waters. Experts and local fishers say the project will compromise the bay’s fishing grounds and natural protection from typhoons. It also means the authorities will have greater impetus to enforce the eviction of the coastal dwellings that have been deemed illegal because of their proximity to possible storm surges. Deliva and his neighbors will be forced to leave of that happens. The only option for many is government resettlement housing, hours away from the coast. Deliva speaks to Mongabay on the 10th anniversary of Typhoon Haiyan, the second-strongest tropical cyclone ever to make landfall. He pours himself a glass of tuba, the local coconut wine, while recalling the tsunami-like waves that crashed into Paraiso, leaving their makeshift homes a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

