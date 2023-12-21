Detailed NASA analysis finds Earth and Amazon in deep climate trouble

In view of the current nonstop rise in greenhouse gas emissions responsible for intensifying climate change, NASA researchers this year posed two key questions: When will the planet’s temperature likely reach an annual average of 2° Celsius (3.6° Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels? And what will the global climate look like in great detail all over the world at that temperature? Disturbingly, their findings indicate that a 2°C increase could be reached between 2041 and 2044 (under higher and lower emission scenarios, respectively) in comparison with the preindustrial period (1850-1900). The planet is currently at 1.15°C (2.07°F) above 19th century levels, with most of this warming occurring since 1975. A rise above 2°C could put Earth on track for catastrophic climate change impacts, according to the 2023 report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Aerial view of fire in the Amazon Rainforest in the municipality of Porto Velho, Rondônia state in August 2019. The NASA study finds that climate change could bring higher temperatures, less rain and stronger winds to the Amazon, all of which could worsen wildfires in a rainforest that historically was far too wet to burn. Image © Victor Moriyama/Greenpeace. A fine-scaled portrait of Earth 2040 To investigate the potential multiple effects of a 2°C planet, scientists at the NASA Earth eXchange analyzed the projections of 35 of the world’s leading climate models with a very high resolution that gives results for areas of just 25 square kilometers (9.6 square miles). Many climate models currently use…This article was originally published on Mongabay

