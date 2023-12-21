Long-term wildlife impacts at Chornobyl, Fukushima may yield ‘a new ecology’

Note to readers: “Chornobyl” is the Ukrainian spelling of “Chernobyl,” which is the Russian version, a spelling change requested by the Ukrainian government following its independence from the USSR. Mongabay has chosen to use the Ukrainian spelling throughout this story. Wolves lope through the Chornobyl nuclear power plant exclusion zone in the 2019 documentary Our Planet, as naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough reminds viewers: “Hunters like these would only return if their prey and the surrounding forest is also thriving. “No unprotected human being can stay here for long without lethal risk,” he then explained, “But in driving us out, the radiation has created space for wildlife to return.” Attenborough is not the first to claim that nature can thrive in nuclear exclusion zones; indeed, the Our Planet script drew from scientific literature. However, there’s no consensus among the scientific community on this question, with researchers continuing to investigate and debate the ongoing effects of radioactive contamination on the environment in Chornobyl, Ukraine, and in Fukushima, Japan — the sites of the world’s two worst nuclear power plant accidents to date. Although individual-level radiation impacts on numerous animal and plant species have been widely observed and acknowledged, some researchers have found evidence of population-level, or even ecosystem-level impacts, while others haven’t. Study design, including target species, sample size, and method of estimating radiation dose, potentially colors these findings. Others argue that the body of research on nuclear exclusion zone organisms and ecosystems point in sum to neither a restoration,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

