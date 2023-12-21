U.S. auctions off endangered whale habitat for oil and gas drilling

On Dec. 20, the U.S. government auctioned off oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico despite concerns the move could endanger a newly described and very rare baleen whale known as the Rice’s whale (Balaenoptera ricei). The sale, mandated by the nation’s Inflation Reduction Act, took place after months of legal wrangling. In August, the administration of President Joe Biden announced its decision to remove Rice’s whale habitat from the sale after research found that the range was larger than previously believed, stretching across nearly the entirety of the gulf’s continental shelf. This research was also the basis for the critical habitat designation for the whale currently being proposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Environmental groups and the Biden administration also supported additional protections for the species, including the enforcement of vessel speed limits in whale territory. The oil and gas industry then sued the administration to reinstate the whale range, which encompasses about 2.4 million hectares (6 million acres), into the sale area, and a Louisiana federal court judge ruled in its favor. Environmental groups and the U.S. Interior Department tried to postpone the sale by lodging an appeal, although, according to environmentalists, the interior department did not ultimately defend the inclusion of these protective measures in the lease sale. On Nov. 14, the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals dismissed this appeal and ordered the federal auction of the drilling rights, known as lease sale 261, to go on within 37 days…This article was originally published on Mongabay

