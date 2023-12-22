Farewell, Java stingaree: Scientist declare the first marine fish extinction

In 1862, German naturalist Eduard von Martens was part of a multiyear expedition to . That July, he found himself in a fish market in the city of Jakarta on the island of Java, then part of a Dutch colony. For a naturalist from temperate Germany, such a market must have been full of tropical wonders. Coming upon a strange little stingray, a popular delicacy in Indonesia, Martens purchased the dead fish. Little did he know he’d be the only scientist ever to see it. Fast-forward 161 years to December 2023, and that species, which Martens dubbed the Java stingaree or Urolophus javanicus, has been declared extinct. It’s never been recorded since 1862 and may have already been super rare when Martens purchased it. The extinction declaration comes after an extensive assessment for the IUCN Red List by researchers at Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia. The Java stingaree, hardly a household name, is the first marine fish confirmed to have gone extinct due to human actions — and it took a century and a half for scientists to verify it. “Extinction is forever, and unless we can secure populations of threatened marine species around the globe, the Java Stingaree will only be the tip of the iceberg,” Julia Constance, a Ph.D. candidate at CDU who led the assessment, told Mongabay in an. Scientists declared another fish extinct in 2020, the smooth handfish (Sympterichthys unipennis). But after a petition, the IUCN moved this fish back into its “data deficient” category a year…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay