For Nepal, 2023 changed course of tiger conservation efforts

KATHMANDU — A year after nearly tripling its population of tigers (Panthera tigris) in just 12 years, Nepal’s conservation authorities and stakeholders decided in 2023 to change their approach from increasing numbers to sustaining the milestone achievement. While shoring up the number of tigers around the world, which had reached historical lows, was the main objective of the TX2 program launched in St. Petersburg in 2010, the new approach focuses on ensuring coexistence between the predators and people and on enhancing connectivity and genetic viability of populations across the Terai Arc Landscape, where the tigers live. The deployment of community-based anti-poaching units and the Nepali Army in the protected areas has significantly controlled poaching of tiger parts. However, implementing the new vision remains challenging.Negative human-tiger interactions, development of linear infrastructure, availability of food and use of proper technology are some of the emerging issues related to the conservation of the iconic species in the country. These issues were reported extensively by Mongabay throughout 2023. Here’s a summary of Mongabay’s coverage of tiger conservation in Nepal: Nepal won’t set fresh tiger number goal, to focus on coexistence, connectivity After nearly tripling its population of tigers in just 12 years, Nepal’s The National Tiger Conservation Action Plan (NTCAP) for 2023-32 has set four objectives: ensuring effective management of tiger habitats, reducing human-tiger conflicts, enhancing connectivity and genetic viability of tiger populations and strengthening institutional capacity and coordination. A study underscored just how serious the problem of road traffic impeding tiger movements within…This article was originally published on Mongabay

