France split over environmental effects of Christmas trees

From BBC

Published17 minutes ago

By Hugh SchofieldBBC News in Burgundy

The eco-ethics of Christmas trees is a subject close to the hearts of many in the Morvan Natural Park.

These remote Burgundy uplands produce more than a million baby firs for the market every year, making the region France’s top producer.

But for every local who is happy about the money and jobs created by Christmas trees, there is another who bemoans their impact on the natural environment.

Here, as elsewhere, only a tiny percentage of Christmas tree plantations are run on organic lines.

The vast majority depend on the application of chemical treatments.

And if efforts are certainly being made to reduce the use of herbicides and pesticides, no one seriously disputes their negative effects.

“The production of Christmas trees, because of the use of chemical herbicides, can have an impact on water resources,” reads the park’s website.

BBCI have nothing against Christmas trees… But times have changed. We are living through an ecological transition”Muriel André
Farmer and activist

“That is why action is being taken to reduce the impact of this activity to a maximum, and make it compatible with high quality water.”

That admission by the authorities is the very least of it, according to campaigners.

Muriel André, a local farmer and activist, took us to see what she says is a typical small-scale plantation on a hillside near her home.

A field once used for pasture now contains around

