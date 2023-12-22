Indonesia remembers Kuntoro Mangkusubroto, rare policymaker who stood for nature

JAKARTA — Kuntoro Mangkusubroto was a rare breed of Indonesian bureaucrat: a visionary policy leader with a love for nature, someone who for decades built bridges between environmentalists and Indigenous rights activists, on one hand, and a development-focused government on the other. Kuntoro died at a hospital in Jakarta on Dec. 17 at the age of 76. What he leaves behind is a legacy of constant dedication and a straight-shooting approach, say those in civil society and government who knew him and worked with him. Born March 14, 1947, Kuntoro studied industrial engineering in university, gaining a master’s degree at Stanford. In Indonesia, he worked in the mining sector for several years before moving into the public sector, taking on posts with increasingly greater responsibility. This culminated in his appointment as head of the Aceh Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Agency (BRR) following the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and later as head of the Presidential Working Unit for Development Monitoring and Control (UKP4) in 2009, both under the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. His leadership style emerged during the recovery efforts in Aceh province, the area worst hit by the tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people across several countries. Taking into account the ongoing armed separatist conflict being waged in Aceh at the time, Kuntoro made it a point to hold discussions with the leaders of the insurgent Free Aceh Movement (GAM) to ensure the uninterrupted progress of reconstruction. Heru Prasetyo, who also worked in the BRR, said Kuntoro…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay