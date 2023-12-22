Nature-based recovery needed for Ukraine’s damaged protected areas (analysis)

As winter closes in, Ukraine is facing demoralizing news. Western support for the war is faltering, Ukrainian troops in the east are being pushed onto the back foot amid a Russian troop surge, and Kyiv is once again under attack from Russian drone strikes targeting energy infrastructure, the biggest such attacks since the invasion began. US officials have estimated Ukraine’s human death toll at over 120,000, and the figure will continue to grow. But I, as a conservationist, am expecting additional losses that have gone largely unreported. A group of Ukrainian ecologists and myself have been monitoring the impacts to Ukraine’s nature caused by the invasion, we know that another winter of conflict will wreak yet more death and destruction on Ukraine’s precious ecosystems, among the most biodiverse on the European continent. In the course of our research — which has tracked the numerous assaults conducted in protected areas, through which the frontline has run — we have made many troubling discoveries. Aftermath of a forest fire caused by fighting in Sviati Hory National Nature Park. Image courtesy of Kateryna Polyanska/Environment People Law. Areas rich in biodiversity often disproportionately overlap with sites of armed conflict. The invasion of Ukraine has been no exception. Russian troops have utilized protected areas both in an attempt to access strategic Ukrainian settlements, but also as locations in which to conduct active warfare. We have compiled first and second-hand research and reports on the impacts for Ukraine’s forests, wetlands, aquatic ecosystems, seas, islands and Europe’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

