Peru’s ports allow entry of Chinese ships tied to illegal fishing & forced labor

In August 2020, Peru introduced a regulation requiring foreign ships using the country’s ports to carry an extra satellite device so authorities could more closely track the route and movements of each vessel before it enters port. Fishing sector representatives and researchers welcomed the decision because some Chinese vessels may have been turning off their satellite systems in Peru’s territorial waters to fish illegally, according to an analysis by the satellite monitoring platform Global Fishing Watch. As of October 2023, however, at least 75 foreign vessels, most of them Chinese, have entered Peruvian ports without the additional satellite device. Most of these arrivals have occurred since June. Fifty-six Chinese-flagged vessels entered Peruvian ports June 1 and Aug. 18, according to data from Peru’s Ministry of Production that Mongabay Latam accessed via a public information request. The numbers are similar to the entry rate prior to the 2020 regulation, according to Renato Gozzer, an expert on fisheries governance as Latin America fisheries director for the Honolulu-based NGO Sustainable Fisheries Partnership. Experts say this is a “serious” problem since ships are violating port regulations with the authorities’ consent. In a Spanish-language article published in September, Mongabay Latam explained why these ships would have entered Peruvian ports and the arguments the Ministry of Production has used to authorize their entry. In this second installment, we analyze the background of the Chinese vessels that used Peruvian ports in recent months and the companies to which they belong. We found that of the 56 vessels…This article was originally published on Mongabay

