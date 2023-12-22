Study: Singapore biodiversity loss is bad — but not as bad as previous estimate

With its iconic skylines and waterfront vistas, Singapore is today a bustling city-state with one of the highest population densities in the world. Two centuries ago, before the British chose to build the port city in 1819, Singapore was covered by rainforests, mangrove forests and swamp forests. In the two centuries that followed, these forests were cleared to make way for people, plantations and concrete structures, and iconic species like tigers and leopards vanished. A new study estimates that Singapore has lost more than a third of its species in this transition. It uses observational data from more than 3,000 species from 10 major taxonomic groups, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, plants and insects. Using mathematical models, the study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), estimates the species extinction rate over time. The analysis also considers “dark extinctions” — extinction of species that are yet to be discovered. “The number we came up with, which was 37%, is quite a lot but it’s about half that of a previous estimate,” says theoretical ecologist and lead author Ryan Chisholm from the National University of Singapore. The previous estimate Chisholm refers to comes from a 2003 study, which found a whopping 73% species extinction rate in Singapore. That study assumed species in Peninsular Malaysia, which borders Singapore, were also present in similar habitats in Singapore, an assumption the current study’s researchers say is flawed. Because the area of Singapore is tiny — just 1% of Peninsular Malaysia —…This article was originally published on Mongabay

