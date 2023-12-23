Our most read stories of 2023

In 2023, Mongabay published about 5,000 stories and more than 1,600 videos across English, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Hindi, and French. The posts on our websites attracted an average of 7.01 million unique visitors per month. That tally doesn’t include readership within social media platforms or of our content on third party sites that syndicate our stories. This post covers the most popular stories published on our Global English News website, news.mongabay.com. The most read stories on the English version of Mongabay-India will be shared separately on india.mongabay.com. Arapaima can grow to 200 kilograms (440 pounds), and it is an important source of protein and income in the Amazon. Photo courtesy of Carlos Peres. 1. A freshwater giant is a boon to Bolivian fishers, but an unknown for native species The most popular story on news.mongabay.com in 2023 was a piece by Iván Paredes Tamayo about Arapaima farming in Bolivia. The story, which received nearly half a million pageviews, was originally published in Spanish on Mongabay-Latam. The version on Mongabay News was translated by Megan Morrissey. Introduced accidentally to Bolivia from Peru in 1976, paiche (Arapaima gigas) has transitioned from being a shunned exotic species to a valued economic asset for local fishers. It now constitutes up to 70% of some rural fishers’ catch. But where it is present, native fish species have disappeared, raising questions about its sustainability. 2. Top 15 species discoveries from 2022 (Photos) As is often the case, our annual recap of newly described species was among…This article was originally published on Mongabay

