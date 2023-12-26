Conservationists in Nepal say government must step up in coming years

KATHMANDU — A rich diversity of life abounds across Nepal, from iconic big cats like the tiger and the snow leopard, to less celebrated creatures like vultures and macaques. And behind many of these species are the scientists, conservationists and activists working tirelessly to better understand and ultimately save them from a litany of threats. Throughout 2023, Mongabay had the privilege of meeting several of these dedicated individuals and bringing their success, setbacks and still-to-dos to a wider audience. As diverse as their species of concern, most nonetheless touched on a common theme: the need for the government to do more to institutionalize and sustain hard-won conservation gains. This includes more efforts to ramp up community-based conservation work, especially in community forests and areas outside protected areas in Nepal, as well as raising greater awareness among community members that conservation isn’t just about earning money from tourism, but also about saving the environment and resources for future generations. The following are some of the highlights from our interviews over the past year. Conservation success lies with governments, not NGOs: Q&A with Hem Sagar Baral In October, prominent Nepali ornithologist Hem Sagar Baral, who had recently stepped down as the country representative of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), shared with Mongabay his experience setting up the organization’s office in Nepal, the challenges and achievements of working with various stakeholders, and the role of NGOs in conservation. He highlighted that NGOs can’t replace the government’s role in conservation, but can only…This article was originally published on Mongabay

