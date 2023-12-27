The fish that eats piranhas for breakfast

From BBC
Guillermo Otta Parum has been fishing in the Bolivian Amazon his whole life, for more than 50 years.
At first, Guillermo was catching native fish, such as the various kinds of catfish which inhabit the river.
But then a giant freshwater fish arrived, known locally as paiche or Arapaipma Gigas, to give it its scientific name.
“I thought this creature was a water snake, that it would attack everything, that eating it would be bad for you, that it might be poisonous,” he recalls.
In fact, it is one of the biggest freshwater fishes in the world, growing up to 4m in length and weighing 200kg (440lb) or more.
It is estimated that every year, the paiche spreads another 40km deeper into the rivers of the Amazon basin.
Federico Moreno, director of the Beni Autonomous University’s Centre for Aquatic Resources Research, says its size and appetite make it a serious threat to native fish stocks.
“It is a territorial fish, it takes over a body of water and scares off the native species. [That] is one of the serious problems. The other species flee from the predator and enter other bodies of water much further away, more remote and difficult to access.”
No one really knows the exact year that the paiche first appeared in Bolivia.
It is generally believed its arrival was the result of a breach of a paiche fish farm in Peru, where the
