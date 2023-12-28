In 2023, Nepal’s ‘uncelebrated’ wildlife continued wait for attention

KATHMANDU — Nepal’s much-lauded achievement of nearly tripling its tiger population between 2010 and 2022 made headlines all over the world. Officials hailed the milestone as proof that with concerted efforts by all stakeholders and availability of resources, conservation challenges can be overcome. However, the focus on the charismatic big cat has left other species overlooked — and in some cases has even been to their detriment. Many of these species, just like the tiger (Panthera tigris), are threatened to some degree, yet aren’t getting enough attention, researchers and conservationists say. Throughout 2023, Mongabay reported extensively on different “uncelebrated” animals across the country that require urgent attention. Here are the top five stories looking at the issue Rare hispid hares feel the heat from Nepal’s tiger conservation measures Every year, Nepal’s protected area managers set fire to the grasslands in key tiger habitats across the country to maintain prime conditions for different prey species. However, these actions could have adverse consequences for the elusive and little-known hispid hare Caprolagus hispidus), research shows. Intact grasslands have been found to be important habitats for hispid hares, which need dense ground cover for resting, feeding and mating. Researchers say the annual grassland burning should be done selectively and outside of the hare’s breeding season to protect the species. They also call on authorities to prepare plans to take urgent action to save the hare from extinction. On Nepal’s day to honor dogs, wild canines face mounting threats Every year, Nepal’s Hindus celebrate their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

