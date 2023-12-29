Mongabay’s 10 most popular videos of 2023

In 2023, Mongabay released a wide variety of videos, from in-depth investigative series and informative explainers to captivating short documentaries highlighting unique conservation stories from across the globe. And judging by our top three videos of the year, it’s clear that our audience has a keen interest in learning about sustainable farming. As a token of appreciation for everyone who collaborated with the video team over the past year, we present Mongabay’s compilation of the top 10 videos from 2023. 1. This community rebuilt its farms with sustainable methods in the Philippines After the devastating floods of 2004 in Kiday, Philippines, we follow the community’s journey to resilience as they rebuild their farms through the adoption of agroecology and agroforestry practices to restore and sustain their agricultural landscape: 2. Vietnamese farmers trying high-tech solutions to grow rice with less water Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam are addressing climate change and water scarcity challenges through an innovative approach called alternate wetting and drying (AWD). AWD offers hope for farmers to continue rice production while conserving water and reducing greenhouse gas emissions: 3. Meet the farmers in southeastern Spain fighting desertification The southeastern region of Spain is experiencing the northward encroachment of the Sahara Desert, leading to reduced rainfall and soil degradation. In response, local farmers have adopted regenerative agriculture, making them better equipped to withstand prolonged droughts and intense rainfall, thereby safeguarding the longevity and sustainability of their agricultural heritage: 4. Mongabay Explains: Why you should care…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay