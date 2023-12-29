Nepal’s birds pay cost for country’s infrastructure development

KATHMANDU — As Nepal, one of the least industrialized countries in the world, invests in hydropower and roads to lift its people’s living standards, balancing public aspirations with conservation has proved to be a major challenge. That was the view of leading ornithologist Hem Sagar Baral when illustrating the hurdles to biodiversity conservation, especially when it comes to birds, during an interview with Mongabay this past year. Throughout 2023, Mongabay covered a wide range of issues related to Nepal’s avian diversity, highlighting the threats they face and the glimmers of hope that community-led conservation efforts have offered. Here are the top five stories Mongabay reported on in 2023 on the birds of Nepal. Nests of hope: Nepal’s vulture colonies hold on amid new threats In August, Mongabay reported on a study documenting two colonies of critically endangered white-rumped vultures (Gyps bengalensis) in Nepal that have maintained stable numbers for more than a decade, despite facing several threats, including poisoning from the veterinary drug diclofenac. The findings came as the government released its new Vulture Conservation Action Plan (2023-2027) with the objective of restoring and conserving the country’s nine vulture species, eight of which are threatened or near-threatened. The urgent threats identified under the plan include the persistent use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in livestock, which poison vultures that feed on livestock carcasses; other forms of poisoning; electrocution; and habitat degradation and disturbance. Nepal’s hydropower boom is killing birds via power lines In May, Mongabay reported on how large-scale unplanned…This article was originally published on Mongabay

