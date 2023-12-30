Indigenous leader Danilo Villafañe dies at 49 in trying to save drowning women in Colombia

Danilo Villafañe, a respected Arhuaco Indigenous leader known for his dedication to protecting the ‘Heart of the World’ in the Sierra Nevada of Colombia, died on Christmas Day at the age of 49. He was attempting to rescue two young women from drowning, who were struggling in the turbulent waters near the Palomino River mouth. 15-year-old Erika Izquierdo Chaparro also lost her life in the incident. Danilo Villafañe in the Sierra Madre in Colombia in 2010. Photo by Rhett A. Butler Villafañe, who held the position of governor among the Arhuaco, rose to prominence through his vigorous efforts to shield the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta from deforestation and colonization. He was a vocal proponent for Indigenous rights and culture, a commitment underscored by his participation in the U.N. climate summit in Dubai earlier this month. His activism often placed him in opposition to formidable foes, including paramilitaries, guerrillas, drug traffickers, and land speculators. His dedication followed in the footsteps of his father, Adalberto Villafañe, who was assassinated in 1996 while working to reclaim Indigenous territories from coca plantations. The news of Villafañe’s death has prompted widespread mourning. Condolences have been extended by Colombia’s current president, Gustavo Petro, as well as former presidents Álvaro Uribe and Iván Duque. Nos reunimos varias veces para discutir las formas de la crisis climática en la región, la instalación de las energías limpias en el corazón de la tierra: la Sierra Nevada a la que amaba y la concresión de la línea negra. Nos…This article was originally published on Mongabay

