UK weather: 2023 was second warmest year on record, says Met Office

Last year was the UK’s second warmest on record, according to provisional data from the Met Office.
This puts it just behind 2022, which recorded an average temperature of only 0.06C higher.
For both Wales and Northern Ireland, 2023 was their hottest year on record.
The national weather service said climate change has made the high temperatures “significantly more likely”.
Met Office Senior Scientist Mike Kendon said: “The observations of the UK climate are clear. Climate change is influencing UK temperature records over the long term, with 2023 going down as another very warm year.
“While our climate will remain variable, with periods of cold and wet weather, what we have observed over recent decades is a number of high temperature records tumbling.”
The summer in the UK was bookended by the hottest June and joint hottest September on record, with temperatures reaching over 33C.
The UK has some of the oldest temperature records in the world. The Central England Temperature series kept by the Met Office goes back to 1659.
Despite successive hottest years on record the government was warned in July of leaving the UK unprepared for climate change, by its own advisors. In 2022, around 3,000 more deaths than average in the over-65s were reported and 20% of operations were cancelled
On Tuesday, Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK’s policy director, said that the recent actions of
