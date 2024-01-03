Beyond the myths: Anthropologist Alison Richard on Madagascar’s environmental realities and future

The island nation of Madagascar is celebrated for its extraordinary biodiversity, characterized by remarkably high rates of endemicism; approximately 90% of its wildlife is unique to the island, making it an unique and irreplaceable treasure trove of biological richness. This includes a myriad of distinctive species, such as lemurs, chameleons, and a diverse range of plant life, all evolved within the island’s isolated and varied ecosystems. However, Madagascar is also synonymous with loss, particularly the extinction of its largest animal species and the degradation of habitats. Conventional wisdom holds that the island was entirely forested before human settlement, with early settlers decimating most of these forests. This view, propagated in the early 20th century without concrete evidence, simplifies the island’s environmental history by neglecting the historical presence of grasslands and the archaeological record. Alison Richard, a distinguished anthropologist, has challenged this traditional narrative of Madagascar’s environmental history by leveraging a growing body of research that suggests a more nuanced reality. In her recent book, “The Sloth Lemur’s Song: Madagascar from the Deep Past to the Uncertain Present,” Richard weaves a captivating story covering the island’s geological past to its current conservation challenges. Her work critically assesses the narratives of blame, stemming from colonial history, that have influenced perceptions of Madagascar’s environmental issues. “Probably the single most important misconception is that Madagascar was totally covered by forest before people arrived and destroyed 90% of it,” Richard told Mongabay.”A practical consequence of the emphasis on forests is that, to my knowledge, only…This article was originally published on Mongabay

