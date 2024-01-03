Mysterious medieval cemetery unearthed in Wales

From BBC
Published7 hours ago
A rare, early medieval cemetery has been unearthed in Wales and it has left archaeologists scratching their heads.
It’s thought to date to the 6th or 7th Century and 18 of the estimated 70 graves have been excavated so far.
Some of the well preserved skeletons have been found lying in unusual positions and unexpected artefacts are also emerging from the site.
The dig is starting to reveal more about this ancient community – but it’s also raising questions.
The cemetery lies in an unremarkable field in the grounds of Fonmon Castle, close to the end of the runway at Cardiff airport.
Over two summers, a team has been busy carefully removing the thin layer of topsoil to expose the graves that were carved into the bedrock so long ago.
Summer Courts, an osteoarchaeologist from the University of Reading, says the skeletons are in good condition despite being around 1,500 years old.
She points to a skull that’s just been excavated, which is providing clues about how these people lived and worked.
“We have some teeth that are very worn in a kind of a funny way that might indicate the use of teeth as tools,” she says.
“Maybe for textile work, leather work or basketry – they’re pulling something through their front teeth.”
But some of the skeletons are posing a puzzle – they’re lying in a whole variety of