Study: Tiny tortoise may play large role in South Africa’s Karoo landscape

The diminutive Karoo dwarf tortoise (Chersobius boulengeri) may play an outsized role as gardener in its arid South African habitat. Researchers gathered droppings of the miniature species — this endangered tortoise is one of the world's smallest, maxing out at 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) in length — and analyzed them to identify its preferred diet. The newly published research suggests that the tortoises' dietary preferences may play an important role in seed dispersal of at least four plant species. C. boulengeri is a cryptic species endemic to South Africa's Karoo, a vast semidesert area covering around 500,000 square kilometers (193,000 square miles), a region larger than California. Studying the species is challenging because these small tortoises spend most of the day hidden motionless in rock crevices, necessitating long hours peering under rock after rock to spot their tiny camouflaged shells, according to Victor Loehr, first author of the paper, published in the Journal of Arid Environments. When they do venture out, they spend a lot of that time walking around and scanning their surroundings, behavior that doesn't make sense for a small species that's vulnerable to predation, Loehr told Mongabay. The Karoo dwarf tortoise is highly endangered. In research published last year, Loehr and his team from the NGO Dwarf Tortoise Conservation found that the only known population is crashing due to a combined threat of habitat degradation due to livestock grazing and predation by ravens and crows, which spread across the Karoo landscape following human activity.

