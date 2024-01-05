How will we know when local communities benefit from carbon offset schemes? (commentary)

Recently, carbon offset projects have been in the media, and not in the positive way that carbon market participants would like to see. Critics have raised concerns not only about the validity of carbon offsets but also about the costs and benefits to forest-dependent communities. The viability of carbon offsets over a 100-year timespan depends upon the integrity of the land set aside for carbon sequestration in the face of competing land uses. Matters of law notwithstanding, the assent of the human occupants of the land on its use for carbon offsets, biodiversity, or any other public good is a practical precondition to a successful project. Additionally, long-maturing carbon offsets that do not enjoy the support of the communities that occupy the landscape appear a very poor investment for businesses, conservation organizations, and society. Carbon credit schemes, in short, face a crisis of legitimacy. Setting aside for the moment significant issues of methodological rigor and overall effectiveness as a climate mitigation strategy, carbon offsets still need to demonstrate to investors that they enjoy the support of those communities who must forgo uses of the land not compatible with the production and retention of carbon or, at the very least, do not negatively impact affected communities. Community support is not a simple matter of obtaining free prior and informed consent (FPIC), as important as that is. It is a matter of relationships, including assessing impacts on communities over the life of the project, which can span generations. Roeung Haeng collects fruits…This article was originally published on Mongabay

