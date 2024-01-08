Oil and gas legislation is total distraction, senior Tory says

From BBC
Published6 hours ago
Plans to guarantee annual oil and gas licensing rounds are “a total distraction” which reinforce the idea the UK is “not serious” about tackling climate change, a senior Tory has said.
Former minister Sir Alok Sharma said he would not vote for the upcoming Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill.
It comes after ex-net zero tsar Chris Skidmore announced he was quitting as a Conservative MP over the legislation.
The government says the plans will help strengthen the UK’s energy security.
It argues the country will still need to use some fossil fuels even after it reaches net zero, and that it is better for this to be produced domestically than imported.
However, Sir Alok, who was president of the COP26 climate summit when it was hosted by the UK, said the bill was “smoke and mirrors” and “frankly changes nothing”.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the North Sea Transition Authority, which is responsible for issuing licenses, could already do so when it deemed necessary and that this would not change under the new legislation.
“What this bill does do is reinforce that unfortunate perception about the UK rowing back on climate action… and not being serious about meeting our international commitments,” he said.
Sir Alok criticised the government for “doubling down on granting more oil and gas production licenses”, arguing the time devoted to the bill would be