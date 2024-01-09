Elite appetite turns Bangladesh from source to consumer of tiger parts

DHAKA — Bangladesh’s strong economic growth over the past two decades has lifted millions of the country’s citizens out of poverty. It’s also led to a booming elite class — one with an increasingly voracious, and illicit, appetite for tiger parts. Bangladesh is one of the range countries of the endangered Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris), and while historically domestic poaching of the big cats for their body parts was driven by demand from overseas, today there’s a thriving local market fueling the illegal trade, according to a recent study. “Historically, Bangladesh served as a major supplier of live tigers and body parts,” study lead author Nasir Uddin, from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden in Yunnan, China, told Mongabay. “But recently, we’ve seen a concerning trend: a rise in domestic consumption of tiger parts among affluent individuals, both residents and foreign nationals based in Bangladesh.” The study identifies “[e]lite Bangladeshis [as] the most important consumer group.” Their growing impact on the trade means Bangladesh is no longer just an exporting country for tiger parts, but also an importer, with tigers being poached in India and Myanmar to feed the demand in Bangladesh. “Adding to the region’s vulnerability to tiger trafficking, the close socio-cultural ties between communities in Bangladesh and its neighbors play a significant role in the trade of tigers and their parts,” Uddin said. The study found that tiger skins, bones, teeth and dried meat are the most sought-after products, often smuggled through Bangladesh’s airports, seaports and land border crossings. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

