Conservation X Labs announces merger with AI nonprofit Wild Me

Conservation technology company Conservation X Labs and nonprofit Wild Me have announced they are merging in a bid to ramp up the role of artificial intelligence in biodiversity protection. With this development, the two organizations plan to put together their resources and years of expertise to work toward preventing the sixth mass extinction. Wild Me will now be a part of Conservation X Labs. “We believe in the enormous potential of AI in conservation, and look forward to combining forces to empower conservationists worldwide,” Paul Bunje, president and co-founder of Conservation X Labs, said in a press release issued by the company. The use of artificial intelligence in wildlife monitoring, protection and conservation has seen a rapid rise, especially in recent years. It has proved helpful in analyzing and processing huge amounts of data gathered in the field, thereby reducing the time and labor that had historically made data analysis challenging and cumbersome. From identifying and classifying animals from camera-traps image, to detecting koalas that survived wildfires in Australia, to listening through thousands of hours of audio to pick out gibbon calls in China, artificial intelligence and its various subsets, like machine-learning and deep learning, have been playing a vital role in biodiversity protection. Apart from analyzing vast amounts of data, artificial intelligence has also been key to making forecasts and predictions that have guided conservation action, be it predicting bird migration patterns or estimating the locations of unknown populations of giraffes. While there continues to be downsides to depending…This article was originally published on Mongabay

