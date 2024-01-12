[Photos] New book is a stunning glimpse of Asia’s wildlife and landscapes

For the past two decades, wildlife photographer and writer Bjorn Olesen and travel writer Fanny Lai have published books aimed at raising awareness of conservation in Asia. Beginning in 2012, the husband-and-wife team have spotlighted efforts to save the giant panda; showcased the spectrum of wildlife in Borneo; and provided rare insights in Asia’s forests in support of nature conservation organizations. Now, their fourth photo book, Asia’s Greatest Wildlife Sanctuaries, gives a glimpse of what’s at stake in Asia’s forests, wetlands, islands and mountains, taking the reader to 27 of the region’s most spectacular protected areas across 14 countries. All royalties from the book will go to support BirdLife International in its conservation work in Asia. Throughout the book, intimate images of wildlife and habitats by Olesen and two dozen contributing photographers create an accompaniment to the stories of government, NGO and community efforts that led to some of Asia’s most notable conservation successes. From exquisite birds-of-paradise in Indonesia’s Papua region, to critically endangered ibises confined to tiny pockets of remaining habitat in northern Cambodia, the book is a wonderful portrayal of the region’s birdlife. Other animals, such as snow leopards, red pandas, rhinos, elephants and a plethora of primates, are also warmly depicted. Cover of Asia’s Greatest Wildlife Sanctuaries, written by Bjorn Olesen and Fanny Lai. Narrowing down the wildlife reserves to feature in the book was perhaps the toughest challenge of all, Olesen told Mongabay. The selection “encapsulates our travels, spanning more than 20 years of wildlife sojourns…This article was originally published on Mongabay

