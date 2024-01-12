Public rights of way blocked in 32,000 places

From BBC
Walkers wanting to enjoy footpaths across the British countryside are being blocked or obstructed in nearly 32,000 places across England and Wales.
But they are fighting back, with one rambler even training as a lawyer to force councils to keep the way clear.
A BBC investigation found councils which have responsibility for footpaths had 4,000 more access issues on public rights of way in 2023 than in 2022.
Campaigners said this showed a “growing abuse and neglect” of the path network.
Local authorities said “funding constraints” limited what they can do.
In Cornwall, which has 2,796 miles (4,500km) of public rights of way, Lucy Wilson is one walker determined to make sure countryside footpaths are kept useable.
Standing on a footpath tucked into the folds of the Tamar Valley, Mrs Wilson points up at a sheer muddy bank, topped with a thicket of brambles.
“That’s where the path should go,” she says. “You can’t see anything. It’s just gone.”
Her finger traces the registered right of way on a map on her phone. We scramble up the bank but have no chance of forcing our way past the thorns.
She explains that people have been trying for five years to get Cornwall Council to make this path accessible.
