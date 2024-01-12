VIDEO: Unmasking the environmental impact of tires | Consumed

Ever since tires were invented, they have rolled into our lives and changed the way we live. From cushioning wheels, one of humanity’s greatest inventions, to moving us around safely, tires have essentially reshaped how we function. The tremendous applications, however, come at an expense. Right from when raw materials are sourced to produce tires up until the time they end up in our landfills, tires leave behind a long trail of destruction. In the latest episode of Consumed, we take a look at how tires impact our health and environment. The environmental impacts kick in right from when rubber is sourced to make tires. With around 70% of natural rubber being channeled into tire production, the industry contributes to deforestation in Southeast Asia and West Africa. During the production process, chemicals added to give tires their much-desired properties also have harmful repercussions. Additionally, as they wear out over time, tires discharge harmful emissions into the air and release microplastics that end up in our oceans. Around the world, a whopping 2.5 billion tires are produced every year. As vehicle sales shoot up, demand for tires is only going to increase in coming years. Watch the latest episode of Consumed to understand what this means for our environment and health. We also take a look at some of the solutions being touted for minimizing the harm caused by this invaluable invention. Banner image: As they wear out over time, tires discharge harmful emissions into the air and release microplastics that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

