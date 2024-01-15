Pothole reports hit a five-year high in 2023

From BBC
Potholes caused misery in 2023 on a scale not seen in years, but scientists hope technology like self-healing roads will help rid us of them for good.
Reports of potholes and damage they caused hit five-year highs, according to local governments and the AA.
The AA estimates they may have cost UK drivers as much as £500m in repairs.
Scientists warn climate change will worsen the problem as more wet weather and temperature extremes give an extra battering to the surfaces we drive on.
Almost 630,000 potholes were reported to councils in England, Scotland and Wales between January and November 2023, a five-year high, according to local government data compiled by campaign group Round Our Way following a Freedom of Information request.
Data was only available from 115 out of 208 councils approached, meaning the total number of reported potholes is likely to be much higher.
“Potholes are the bane of many of our lives and put drivers, cyclists and even pedestrians at risk of serious injury,” says Roger Harding, director of Round Our Way. “The weather extremes that climate change brings are sadly creating many more of them at a time when cuts mean repairs are already not keeping up.”
A spokesman for the Local Government Association said councils shared the concerns of all road users with