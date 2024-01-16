2023’s top ocean news stories (commentary)

1. Record heat in 2023 2023 is widely regarded as the hottest year on record, with monthly, seasonal and annual records spiking in the ocean and atmosphere, and repeated headlines in global media. The graph of last year’s global average temperatures (see below) shows a step-change increase from the temperature records of the last 10 years, themselves clearly separated from the cooler preceding decades. Ocean temperatures through the Northern Hemisphere summer reached record highs, with global sea surface temperatures 0.99° Celsius (1.78° Fahrenheit) above average in July through August due to El Niño development in the eastern Pacific that strengthened and intensified to the end of the year. Mass bleaching of coral reefs is one of the most immediate indicators of ocean heat impacts, and record levels of bleaching occurred in the wider Caribbean from July through September. Reports of coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef soon followed, as its summer season began in late 2023, potentially a harbinger of another multiyear bleaching event that could outdo the last one in 2014 through 2017. As we come out of a relatively stable global temperature regime capped by the three-year La Niña from 2020 through 2022, will the coming years represent a step toward or even past potentially irreversible tipping points in the global climate system? This unprecedented increase in warming formed the backdrop to countries and a wide range of stakeholders gathering at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in early December to negotiate whether to turn off the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay