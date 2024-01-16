Cloned rhesus monkey created to speed medical research

From BBC
Published24 minutes ago
Chinese researchers have cloned the first rhesus monkey, a species which is widely used in medical research because its physiology is similar to humans.
They say they could speed up drug testing, as genetically identical animals give like-for-like results, providing greater certainty in trials.
Previous attempts to clone a rhesus have either not led to births or the offspring have died a few hours later.
One animal welfare group has said it is “deeply concerned” by the development.
In mammals, sexual reproduction leads to offspring made up of a mixture of genes from their father and mother. In cloning, techniques are used to create a genetically identical copy of a single animal.
The most famous cloned animal, Dolly the sheep, was created in 1996. Scientists reprogrammed skin cells from another sheep to turn them into embryos which are building block cells that can grow into any part of an organism. These embryos were then implanted into Dolly’s surrogate mother.
Writing in the journal Nature communications, the researchers say they have essentially done the same thing but with a rhesus monkey. They say that the animal has remained healthy for more than two years, indicating the cloning process was successful.
Dr Falong Lu of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences told BBC News that ”everyone was beaming with happiness” at the successful outcome.
But a spokesperson for the UK’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said that the organisation believed that